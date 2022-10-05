Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

