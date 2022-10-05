Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSSI. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $465,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSSI opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

