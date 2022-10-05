Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Up 11.2% in September

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 8,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 616,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,334,000.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -119.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

