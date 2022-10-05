Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $133.52 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $269.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 13.41%.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

