Short Interest in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Rises By 11.3%

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Citizens as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. Citizens has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

