Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,197 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

