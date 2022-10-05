Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $253,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 144,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 990,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 102,042 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 137,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

