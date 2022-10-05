Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 825 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

