Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

