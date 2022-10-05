Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 272 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

