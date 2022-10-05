Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $521.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.23 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

