Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.93.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.06 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

