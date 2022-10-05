Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

