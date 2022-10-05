Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 286,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

