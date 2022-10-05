Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

