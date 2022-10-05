Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,062,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,120 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.74% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $304.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

