Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 39,108 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,077.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

