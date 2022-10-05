Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 18,086 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,086 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Aramark worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aramark by 3,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after purchasing an additional 945,177 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Up 6.9 %

ARMK stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

