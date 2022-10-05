Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 68,145 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.33% of Ultra Clean worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 142.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

