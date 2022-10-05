Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.23% of Bally’s worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bally’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bally’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bally’s Stock Up 9.1 %
Bally’s stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.