Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.23% of Bally’s worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bally’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bally’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bally’s stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

