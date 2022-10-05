Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,298 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.11% of N-able worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in N-able in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.45 and a beta of 0.16. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

