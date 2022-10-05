Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.35% of SouthState worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James cut their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SouthState Price Performance

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,704 shares of company stock worth $4,714,798. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

