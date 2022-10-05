Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $20.66 Million Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,625 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.78% of Ichor worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 1,341.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 345,894 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,807,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $778.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

