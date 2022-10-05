Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,394 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of Rush Enterprises worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.