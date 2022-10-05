Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 329,721 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,721 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.00% of Luminar Technologies worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,703,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

