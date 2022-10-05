Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 18,380 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.66% of United Community Banks worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

