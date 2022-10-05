Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 29,955 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,955 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of IQVIA worth $22,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in IQVIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $193.10 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.16 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.