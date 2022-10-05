The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cooper Companies worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $279.57 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $262.91 and a one year high of $435.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.60.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.