Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 7246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.