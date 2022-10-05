Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $15.09. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 15 shares.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.