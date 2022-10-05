Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $15.09. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 15 shares.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

