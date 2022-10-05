Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $15.09. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 15 shares.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics



Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

