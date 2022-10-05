Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $33.37. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 4,930 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,912 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,290,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,604.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,165,515 shares of company stock worth $41,464,147. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,580,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

