Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 214,686 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $13.84.

AORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $546.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

