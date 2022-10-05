Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 977,606 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 338,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

