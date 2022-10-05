Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 313,489 shares.The stock last traded at $17.83 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 369,731 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,016,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after buying an additional 136,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.