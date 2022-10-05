Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 215,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,124,876 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.02.
Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
