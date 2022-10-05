Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 215,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,124,876 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after buying an additional 1,282,664 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

