BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) shot up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.46. 60,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,026,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.51.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. The company had revenue of $435.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,286,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 903,400 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

