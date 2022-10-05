Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 8.7%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.82 and last traded at $36.60. Approximately 98,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,144,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Alcoa Stock Up 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after buying an additional 286,414 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

