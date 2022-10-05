Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) were down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 3,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,828,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,472,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth $171,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.