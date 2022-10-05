Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading 8.4% Higher

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.90. 231,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,323,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
