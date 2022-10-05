Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading 8.4% Higher

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.90. 231,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,323,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gerdau Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Gerdau by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.