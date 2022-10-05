BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. 52,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,628,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on BOX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.
BOX Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
