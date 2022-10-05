Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 8.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.72. 49,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,936,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 176.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 205,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

