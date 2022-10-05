Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 8.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.72. 49,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,936,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
