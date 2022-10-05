Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 2,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.
Symbotic Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282 in the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of Symbotic
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
