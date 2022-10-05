Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Up 9.1%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,231,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,716,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

