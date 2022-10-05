Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,161 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.87% of Leslie’s worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

