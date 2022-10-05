SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Holdings Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.14% of SPX Technologies worth $27,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SPXC stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

