NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 104,515 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.