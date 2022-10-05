Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,647 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.