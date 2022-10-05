iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of IWR opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

