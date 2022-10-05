Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $208.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.69 and a 200 day moving average of $224.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

