iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

